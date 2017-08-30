SLIDESHOW: University of Connecticut football fans will have some new food options when they head to the stadium to catch a game this season.

Photos of new concession coming to Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford

The giant-loaded baked potato is one of the news concessions items at Pratt & Whitney Stadium (Spectra by Comcast Spectacor)

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor announced the seven new food items on Wednesday. The new additions to the concessions menu include:

Randy Edsall burrito bowl - choice of chicken or seasoned beef, including Spanish rice, black beans, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

Husky Burger - a one-third-pound burger cooked to perfection with crispy bacon and egg on top with cheese

Loaded Baked Potato - is at all Fresh Classics locations and is served with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, sour cream, and jalapenos

Mexi Bratwurst - seasoned beef served on a hoagie bun topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos

Fried Pickle Chips - will be served with a side of chipotle mayo and made available at all Chicken Fry Fry locations on the concourse

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese - features creamy homestyle mac and cheese, loaded with crispy bacon and jalapenos

Chowder Pot Clam Chowder - the famous New England Clam Chowder

The well-known fast food chain, Chick-Fil-A, is coming to the stadium with a new concessions booth. Fans can grab their following favorites:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cool Wrap

Chick-Fil-A Waffle Chips

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Buddy Fruits Applesauce

The new offerings will be available at Pratt & Whitney Stadium starting on Thursday.

“UConn Husky fans are passionate and committed to their team, and we want to be just as committed to providing these fans with high-quality food choices when they visit,” said Spectra’s Charles Tillem, who is the food services & hospitality general manager at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are excited to introduce our new tastes.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.