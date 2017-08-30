A Warm-Up Followed by a Big Cool Down!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

After some rain early this morning thanks to a coastal storm, today turned out to be a pretty nice day! Skies cleared out by lunchtime and temperatures rose into the 70s in most of Connecticut with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Plus, there was a nice northwesterly breeze, so it felt quite pleasant outside! The sunny skies will prevail through the rest of the afternoon.

CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE TONIGHT…

High pressure will be in control tonight, and that means a nice evening for us as skies will be mainly clear! Low temperatures will be comfortable for sleeping, but not quite as cool as they were earlier this week – 50s to lower 60s expected. You will likely not need an extra blanket if you do decide to open up the windows tonight!

AFTERNOON SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE TOMORROW …

Tomorrow will start out sunny, but then a cold front will approach late tomorrow afternoon and early tomorrow evening. That means increasing clouds and the chance of showers later in the day. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, though we are not expecting any strong or severe storms. Not every town will get a shower tomorrow afternoon, but we will keep an eye on the sky tomorrow!



Any showers that do develop will quickly end tomorrow evening as the front passes through. Then, much cooler air will rush into Southern New England, allowing our temperatures to drop into the 45-55 degree range by Friday morning!

COOL START TO SEPTEMBER…

A taste of fall is on the way for Friday – the 1st day of September! Despite a good deal of sunshine, highs will only range from the upper 60s in much of inland Connecticut – perhaps even some middle or even lower 60s in the Litchfield Hills -- to the lower 70s at the coast! The normal high for September 1st is 80 degrees, but it will feel more like October 1st when the normal high is 69 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze as well and it could gust to 30 mph or higher while the dew points will drop into the 30s, so it will feel very much like fall!

Friday night will be clear and chilly with the mercury dropping deep into the 40s in many locations, while the normally colder spots may very will dip into the 30s! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967, while for Bridgeport the record is 50 degrees set in 1992. It could be very close in both places! If you are headed to the fairs in Woodstock or Haddam Neck Friday night, you may want to wear a jacket and drink a hot beverage!

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

After a chilly start, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the middle 70s, which is still on the cool side for the Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be very low, so it will be a great day for outdoor activities. While there may be a few more clouds by afternoon, it will remain dry throughout the day.

A storm system will move through New England on Sunday and it could bring a period of steady and possibly heavy rain. This is especially true if tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey get drawn into the system. The European and Canadian computer models are more aggressive than the GFS with the rainfall right now.

Either way, if our timing is correct, then rain will begin in the morning, but it should end later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops. The drier air will set us up for a nice end to the holiday weekend.

Monday, Labor Day, is looking great! We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and it will feel more like summer with highs in the lower 80s away from the beaches. It’ll certainly be warm enough for a dip in the pool or for a holiday gathering outdoors.

UNSETTLED TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…

By Tuesday, a potent trough digging into the Great Lakes will send another cold front our way. While most of the day Tuesday will be dry and partly sunny, showers and storms will be possible by dinnertime. Otherwise, it will be warm and more humid, with the mercury reaching the lower and middle 80s and dew points rising into the 60s.

The front is expected to stall near Connecticut for Wednesday and may even pick up some tropical moisture from a system in the Gulf of Mexico. That means numerous showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, some of which could produce heavy rainfall! The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE…

Harvey continues to produce catastrophic flooding in portions of Texas and Louisiana. There has been a preliminary report of 51.88” of rain to the southeast of Houston. If this verifies, it would be the greatest rainfall on record from a tropical system to strike the contiguous United States. The previous record is 48” in Texas from Tropical Storm Amelia in 1978. The record for Florida is 45.2” from Hurricane Easy in 1950. For comparison, the record for Connecticut is 16.86” from Tropical Storm Diane in 1955. However, Diane struck less than a week after Tropical Storm Connie and the result was massive flooding.

Harvey is currently a tropical storm over southwestern Louisiana. Harvey is moving toward the North-Northeast at 6 mph and is expected to increase in forward speed with time, which is some good news for areas that have received catastrophic flooding over the past week! While Harvey will weaken into a remnant low soon, it will still produce heavy rain over the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys later this week.



Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Irma with winds of 60 miles per hour, located 480 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, and moving west at 10 miles per hour. While Irma is still very far away, most of our computer models track it to near the Bahamas in about 10 days as a potentially strong hurricane! We will certainly keep an eye on Irma, though it is certainly not an immediate threat to the New England or anywhere in the United States.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”