Warm to End August, then a BIG Cool-Down!

TODAY…

After starting the day with sunshine and temperatures that ranged from the upper 40s to lower 60s, the last day of August will feature summer-like warmth with highs near 80 in many towns. A cold front will approach during the afternoon and could generate isolated showers or storms --- though we are not expecting any strong or severe storms. A situation where many towns will remain dry.



Any showers that do develop will quickly end this evening as the front passes offshore. Then, much cooler air will rush into Southern New England, allowing our temperatures to drop into the 45-55 degree range by Friday morning!

COOL START TO SEPTEMBER…

A taste of fall is on the way for Friday – the 1st day of September! Despite ample sunshine, highs will only range from the upper 60s in much of inland Connecticut – perhaps even some middle or even lower 60s in the Litchfield Hills -- to the lower 70s at the coast! The normal high for September 1st is 80 degrees, but it will feel more like October 1st when the normal high is 69 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze as well and it could gust to 30 mph or higher ushering drier air into the state (dew points will drop into the 30s, so it will feel very much like fall)!

Tomorrow night will be clear and chilly with the mercury dropping deep into the 40s in many locations, while the normally colder spots may very will dip into the 30s! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967, while for Bridgeport the record is 50 degrees set in 1992. It could be very close in both places! If you are headed to the fairs in Woodstock or Haddam Neck Friday night, you may want to wear a jacket and drink a hot beverage!

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

After a chilly start, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s. It will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be very low, so it will be a great day for outdoor activities. While there may be a few more clouds by afternoon, it will remain dry throughout the day.

A storm system will move through New England on Sunday and it could bring a period of steady and possibly heavy rain. This is especially true if tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey get drawn into the system. Either way, if our timing is correct, then rain will begin in the morning, but it should end later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops. The drier air will set us up for a nice end to the holiday weekend.

Monday, Labor Day, is looking great! We can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and it will feel more like summer with highs in the lower 80s away from the beaches. It’ll certainly be warm enough for a dip in the pool or for a holiday gathering outdoors.

UNSETTLED TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…

By Tuesday, a potent trough digging into the Great Lakes will send another cold front our way. While most of the day Tuesday will be dry and partly sunny, showers and storms will be possible toward evening. Otherwise, it will be warm and more humid, with the mercury reaching the lower and middle 80s and dew points rising into the 60s.

The front is expected to stall near Connecticut for Wednesday and may even pick up some tropical moisture from a system in the Gulf of Mexico. That means numerous showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, some of which could produce heavy rainfall! The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE…

Irma has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a Hurricane. While Irma is still very far away, most of our computer models track it to near the Bahamas in about 10 days as a potentially strong hurricane! We will certainly keep an eye on Irma, though it is certainly not an immediate threat to the New England or anywhere in the United States.

WFSB Weather Staff

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”