Outlet shoppes coming to East Hartford

A new shopping center is coming to East Hartford after an announcement from the city's mayor on Wednesday.

East Hartford Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc said United Technologies Corporation and Horizon Group Properties have signed a formal lease agreement to build a 280,000 square-foot outlet center.

The retail development along with Cabela’s is part of the "first phase of a new life-style center at the Rentschler Field property," according to Leclerc. The property will also include:

housing

entertainment venues

food establishments.

Leclerc said the signing "comes at an extremely exciting time for our community."

“It coincides with the scheduled opening of the Pratt & Whitney World Headquarters, the United Technologies Research Center expansion, and equally important, the creation of hundreds of new temporary construction jobs and permanent jobs both at the retail center as well as at United Technologies," Leclerc said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mayor also stated that a new four-lane road at Rentschler Field will "will serve as access not only to the new parking lots at the stadium but as the main entry to the outlet center and a key first step in the development." The road will be called East Hartford Boulevard North.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Group Properties Gary Skoien said they are thrilled about East Hartford Boulevard North.

“The road looks great and will show our tenants, and those considering The Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field, the great access the center will have. It will also show how the traffic flow among Cabela’s, the Outlets, the Pratt & Whitney campus and the stadium will work," Skoien said in a statement on Wednesday.

