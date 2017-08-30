Lack of state budget hits nonprofits hard

Shelters and other nonprofits are being hit hard due to lack of state budget (WFSB)

Day 61 without a state budget has left a painful $150 million hole for the state's non-profits.

A Hartford man who turned his life around said the state can't afford to turn its backs on those who help so many.

We know people are in need and we know there are services, but what we don't often see are the success stories, those who couldn't have done it alone.

"Every day I am doing something positive and I learned that from being here,” said Kenneth Edmonds.

A month ago, he was living at a shelter in Hartford. The South Park Inn houses more than 100 men and women.

"I would focus on not having a father, not having a mother for years until I got counseling,” Edmonds said.

His parents died when he was a child and he was raised by his grandmother.

Edmonds struggled with depression and mental illness and got into trouble as a teenager, and was in and out of prison.

He's been on the streets, many times homeless, but now he's taken control of his life.

In June, he started taking classes at Capital Community College.

He passed the test to become a CNA, and three weeks ago he moved into his own apartment.

None of this would have been possible he says without a network of non-profits.

"Another month has gone by, another month without a budget, and with every day that goes by the pressure grows on non-profits,” said Gian Carl Casa, of Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance.

Nonprofits have taken a big hit financially without a state budget. They are losing millions and hundreds of people are not getting services.

Without help, Edmonds said many end up in prison or go from shelter to shelter.

"Without nonprofit organizations to say we want better for you, we know you can do better. They give you hope,” Edmond said.

Nonprofits have sent a letter to all legislators urging them to pass a budget, one that takes into account people like Edmond and many others who can and do better.

