Body found near Tolland lake

Emergency crews were called to a lake in Tolland on Wednesday evening where a body was found.

Connecticut State Police said the body was found near the shore of Shenipset Lake.

Troopers from Troop C and Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime were called to the scene.

