Residents question police response times in Waterbury

Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
A new shopping center is coming to East Hartford after an announcement from the city's mayor on Wednesday.More >
Emergency crews were called to a lake in Tolland on Wednesday evening where a body was found.More >
Eighteen castaways will compete to be the next Survivor on CBS and one of them lives in Tolland.More >
Many ferries to Block Island have been canceled due to a storm that's causing poor conditions.More >
A Cromwell police officer is taking on the town that hired her after she said she was discriminated against because she was pregnant.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
The first thing you think of when it comes to Best Buy is probably electronics, not bottles of water. But, unfortunately, that’s what they are known for today.More >
A body was found at a popular park in Hartford on Wednesday morning and now it's a homicide investigation.More >
The Channel 3 team collected monetary donations for the American Red Cross, and our viewers were extremely generous.More >
