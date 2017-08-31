Connecticut's senators to call for quick aid to help Gulf Coast

Connecticut's two senators said they're planning to call on Congress to aid the Gulf Coast in the wake of storm Harvey.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated.

When they finally leave their shelters, they may not have homes in which to return.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said they want to increase funding to federal agencies like FEMA that are already on the ground. They said they hope to get people help as quickly as possible.

With more than 40,000 homes flooded and damaged by the hurricane-turned-tropical-depression, it's expected to take billions of dollars to rebuild.

In one of the hardest hit counties of Texas, the Insurance Information Institute said only 15 percent of the homes had flood insurance.

After previous storms, like Sandy and Katrina, the government stepped in to help uninsured homeowners. However, officials said it could take weeks, months and even years to get that going.

Murphy and Blumenthal said they want to speed up that process.

However, they said the nation's flood insurance program is chronically underfunded.

Right now, they said it's about $25 billion in debt.

Expects said Congress will have to provide the program with new funding.

The senators said they also want to pre-fund part of the disaster relief aid fund, so money is immediately available in a natural disaster.

They also want to look at ways to protect infrastructure so people are better prepared for future extreme weather.

Murphy and Blumenthal said they plan to be in Hartford to talk about their proposal at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.