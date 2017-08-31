Plainfield firefighter arrested for sexually assaulting junior member

Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
State police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found in a Tolland lake.More >
A new shopping center is coming to East Hartford after an announcement from the city's mayor on Wednesday.More >
A body was found at a popular park in Hartford on Wednesday morning and now it's a homicide investigation.More >
Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman apparently killed her twin 5-year-old daughters before shooting and killing herself.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Eighteen castaways will compete to be the next Survivor on CBS and one of them lives in Tolland.More >
The first thing you think of when it comes to Best Buy is probably electronics, not bottles of water. But, unfortunately, that’s what they are known for today.More >
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
