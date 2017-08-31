Plainfield firefighter arrested for sexually assaulting junior member

Capt. Kevin Wells was arrested for sexually assaulting a junior member of the fire department, according to Plainfield police. (Plainfield police)

A high-ranking firefighter in Plainfield was arrested after claims of sexual assault from a junior member.

According to police, Capt. Kevin Wells, 27, was arrested at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim told police that the incident happened inside the fire station.

Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the Plainfield Fire Department on Norwich Road back on Aug. 10.

During that time, neighboring departments were put on notice with the help of Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications to cover the town in the event of an emergency.

Wells turned himself in on Thursday morning.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police said he was able to secure a $50,000 bond.

Wells was given a court date of Sept. 11 in Danielson.

Police said the investigation remains active.

