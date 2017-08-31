Rally held to fight deportation of Meriden family

Activists rallied in Hartford behind Franklin and Gioconda Ramos of Meriden, who are fighting deportation. (WFSB)

Activists are rallying behind a Meriden family that's fighting deportation.

A peaceful protest in the name of Franklin and Gioconda Ramos was held on Thursday outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Hartford.

Franklin and Gioconda Ramos have a meeting with immigration officials on Thursday.

The couple said they came to the U.S. from Ecuador in 1993.

They said they tried to stay in the country legally through asylum and work sponsorship programs; however, they were denied.

The couple has two sons who are legal citizens, the oldest of whom is trying to sponsor their green card.

