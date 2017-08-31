Hartford men found in possession of gun, cocaine

Three people were arrested after they were found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and cocaine. (Hartford police)

A patrol in response to gun violence in Hartford netted the arrests of three people on weapon and drug charges.

Zayon Collier. 21, Nathaniel Cockburn, 21 and 18-year-old Chance Baker face a number of charges.

Police said they were already persons of interest to them.

The three were spotted loitering in the back parking lot of the Bedford Garden Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After waiting several minutes, detectives said they approached.

They said they saw suspected marijuana inside a nearby vehicle.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they uncovered an illegal 9mm handgun and cocaine.

Collier was charged with possession of narcotics and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Cockburn was charged with possession of narcotics and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Baker was charged with possession narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and weapons in a motor vehicle.

