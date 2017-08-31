Copy-This Hour: Latest Connecticut news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AARON HERNANDEZ

Judge: Lawsuits against Hernandez can be heard in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - A judge says two wrongful death lawsuits pending against the estate of late NFL player late Aaron Hernandez will be heard in Boston.

An attorney for Hernandez's estate asked that the suits filed by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado be tried in Bristol County, where the attorney's office is and a third wrongful death suit is being heard.

A judge in a decision released Wednesday said Boston is the proper venue because that's where the families live and an impartial jury can be seated.

Furtado and de Abreu were killed in a Boston drive-by in 2012. Hernandez was acquitted of the killings in April. Days later, he hanged himself in his prison cell, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

FIREFIGHTER-SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE

Connecticut firefighter charged with sexual assault

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut fire captain has been charged with sexually assaulting a junior member in his department.

Police say Plainfield fire Capt. Kevin Wells turned himself in Thursday morning and was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. The 27-year-old Wells posted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Police started an investigation on Aug. 8 after the alleged victim said she was assaulted inside the fire station. They searched the station on Aug. 10.

Officials say public safety was never at risk during the search because other departments provided coverage to the town.

It was not immediately clear if Wells had a lawyer.

Plainfield is a town of about 15,000 residents in eastern Connecticut.

DEADLY SHOOTING

Man charged in deadly drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that Chris Concepcion, of Bridgeport, entered the plea Wednesday to charges including murder and reckless endangerment. He requested a jury trial.

Concepcion is accused of killing 27-year-old Andre Pettway in Stratford in May while riding in a car driven by a co-defendant, 24-year-old Brandyn Ford.

Pettway was leaving a birthday party when police say he was shot in the chest.

Concepcion is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

TEEN CHARGED-HOMICIDE

Police: Third teenager charged in 18-year-old's death

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut say a third teenager has been arrested in connection with the death an 18-year-old.

Danbury police said Wednesday that the teen turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged in the death of Gabriel Bara-Bardo, but police did not say what role he is believed to have played.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have already been arrested in the same case.

Police say the 16-year-old hit Bara-Bardo with a punch that dazed him on Aug. 5. Police later found him alone and unconscious in the road next to his vehicle.

The state medical examiner's office ruled that Bara-Bardo's cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck.

OSPREY RESCUE

Connecticut police held rescue injured osprey

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - For Bridgeport police, the motto "protect and serve" also applies to animals.

The Connecticut Post reports that the city's animal control officer responded to a waterfront park on Tuesday where police were watching over an injured osprey, which is a protected species in Connecticut.

The officer wrote in the report that the osprey was on a stone wall, and as he approached, the bird tried to fly away but clearly had a visible wing injury.

The raptor was caught without further injury and brought to a veterinarian.

An avian specialist took X-rays and found the bird did not have any broken bones, but did have cuts and scrapes.

The osprey was kept in veterinarian care until it was released Wednesday in the area where it was found.

OFFICER ACQUITTED

Court overturns jury verdict in favor of acquitted officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned a nearly $190,000 jury verdict in favor of a New Haven police officer who sued the city after being acquitted of groping two women while working an extra shift in uniform at a bar.

Justices ruled 5-0 Wednesday that the trial judge was wrong to bar the testimony of the two women, and they ordered a new trial.

Officer Anthony Maio sued the city after his 2009 acquittal, citing a state law that says officers found not guilty of crimes allegedly committed on duty shall be reimbursed for legal expenses and other costs related to the prosecution.

The Supreme Court rejected the city's argument that the reimbursement law didn't apply to Maio because he was working an "extra duty" shift, not a regular shift.

