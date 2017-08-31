Mother critical, child hurt after car strikes tree in Plainville

A mother is in critical condition and her child suffered minor injuries after their car struck a tree in Plainville overnight.

Police said Jessica Zommer hit the tree just before 12:15 a.m. on Johnson Avenue.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The juvenile who was in the car with her was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.