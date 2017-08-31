Former Hartford mayor pleads guilty to bribery charges

The former mayor of Hartford pleaded guilty to several charges including bribery, but he will not face any time in prison.

Eddie Perez was in Hartford Federal Court on Thursday where he was sentenced.

Perez, who was mayor of the capital city from 2001 to 2010, was found guilty of accepting a contractor's bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.

He had previous convictions for the crimes vacated by a judge, but prosecutors pushed forward for a new trial.

Perez's attorneys argued that cases against their client should not have been combined and a judge agreed.

