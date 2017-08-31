Police identify officer, suspect involved in New Milford deadly shooting

Connecticut State Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Milford.

A man has died after he was shot and killed by officers in New Milford (WFSB)

Man shot and killed by officers after approaching police with gun

Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting in New Milford on Monday. (WFSB file photo)

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Outlook Road around 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was later identified as 62-year-old, New Milford resident Kostatinos Sfaelos, was seen running out of a home with a shot gun.

Police said the man ran into the woods, and that's when police set up a perimeter and tried to get him to come out of the woods. Officers said they "set up a perimeter, and requested a police negotiator and K9 team to assist with extracting" Sfaelos out of the woods.

Police said Sfaelos eventually walked out and began approaching officers with a shot gun in his hand. Police said Sfaelos "ignored New Milford police officer’s repeated demands to stop approaching, and officer’s repeated demands to drop the shotgun."

New Milford Police Officer Christopher Hayes discharged at least round and struck Sfaelos. Officers immediately rendered first aid and took Sfaelos to Danbury Hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.

Hayes, 33, has been with the New Milford Police Department since April 2014.

The deadly officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation by Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime detectives and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

