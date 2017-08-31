Lembo re-ups for state comptroller

State comptroller Kevin Lembo said he will seek re-election instead of make a run for governor. (WFSB file)

Connecticut's state comptroller said he will not run for governor but will instead seek reelection.

Kevin Lembo announced his decision on Thursday.

Lembo had explored a run for governor for months, but said that the fight for a health care system and state financial and economic system inspired him to stay put.

“I have spent the past four months, with many of you by my side, traveling to every corner of this state as I explored a run for governor," Lembo said in a statement. "These conversations and your record-breaking support have inspired and humbled me. This journey has also reinforced and reminded me what I’m most passionate about: a health care system and a state financial and economic system that works for everyone."

Lembo said the best place for him to continue the fight is as state comptroller.

"And so after reflection, consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially declaring my candidacy for re-election," he said.

Lembo has been re-elected twice in campaigns 2010 and 2014.

