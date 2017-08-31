A taste of autumn for the beginning of September!

THE LAST DAY OF AUGUST…

A cold front passed through the state today with a few scattered showers. The sky looked threatening at times, but the showers were fairly light. Before the front arrived, temperatures reached the 70s and lower 80s and it felt much more like summer again! Actually, Bridgeport was the warm spot in the state with a high of 83 degrees thanks to a west-northwesterly breeze. Temperatures started to drop statewide the by the middle of the afternoon.

AUGUST RECAP…

At Windsor Locks, August 2017 will go into the record books as a dry, slightly cooler than normal month. The average temperature will come in at or near 71.1 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees cooler than normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. It was 90 degrees on August 2nd and 91 degrees on 22nd. By comparison, last August (2016) was the second warmest on record with an average temperature of 75.9 degrees. That is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. We had 7 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees and that includes a scorching hot 99 degrees on the 13th!

Rainfall this month at Windsor Locks will only come in at 2.66”, which is 1.27” below normal.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The cold front will move away to the south of New England and a northwesterly breeze will usher in a very cool air mass. The sky will clear this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 60s. If you are going to the UCONN football season opener in East Hartford, you may want to bring a light jacket. The game against Holy Cross begins at 7:30 this evening, just after sunset.

The mercury will bottom out in the 40s and lower 50s later tonight under a crystal clear sky.

A COOL START TO SEPTEMBER…

A taste of fall is on the way for tomorrow! Despite abundant late summer sunshine, temperatures will stay in the 60s across most of the state. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 60s in the Litchfield Hills to around or just over 70 degrees at the coast. The temperature in the Greater Hartford Area will peak at around 68 degrees. The normal high for September 1st is 80 degrees, but it will feel more like October 1st when the normal high is 69 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze as well and it could gust to 30 mph or higher. The air will also become very dry with the dew point dropping into the 30s. Breezy conditions, very low humidity, and the lack of rainfall recently will combine to create an elevated fire danger.

Friday night will be clear and chilly with the mercury dropping deep into the 40s in many locations, while the normally colder spots will likely dip into the 30s! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967, while for Bridgeport the record is 50 degrees set in 1992. It could be very close in both places! If you are headed to the fairs in Woodstock or Haddam Neck Friday night, you may want to wear a jacket and enjoy a hot beverage!

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

After a chilly start, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs 70-75, which is still on the cool side for the Labor Day weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny, the air will be dry, and winds will be light. It’ll be a perfect day for outdoor activities. We will start to notice more clouds by Saturday evening then rain will move into the state later Saturday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.

A storm system will move through the Northeast on Sunday and rainfall from this storm will be associated with remnant moisture from Harvey. While Sunday may not be a complete washout, we can expect periods of rain. There may be a time when the rain comes down at a moderate to heavy clip. We will also have a cool northeasterly wind since the storm center will track to the south of New England. Highs will only be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.

The storm will depart Sunday night and the sky will clear after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Monday, Labor Day, is still looking great! We can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. It’ll be a good day for a dip into the pool or a trip to the beach.

BIG CHANGES TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY…

A strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. A south-southwesterly flow of warm, humid air will develop in advance of the front. Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy and quite warm with highs in the 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely rise into the 60s. The daytime hours should remain dry, but showers and thunderstorms will move into the state along with the cold front Tuesday night.

The front will basically stall over Southern New England on Wednesday. That means will can expect cloudy skies along with numerous showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, there could be some locally heavy rainfall.

Weather conditions will improve on Thursday as the front moves away to the east of Cape Cod. Showers are expected to end in the morning then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. The air will also turn drier and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE…

Tropical Depression Harvey will move out on Louisiana and into Northern Mississippi this evening with more heavy rain. The remnants of Harvey will track toward the northeast over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is moving westward across the Eastern Atlantic. Irma is now a major Category 3 hurricane and is expected to reach Category 4 strength. Irma could be a threat to the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week and could eventually be a threat to Bermuda and the east coast of the United States. This storm will need to be closely monitored.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”