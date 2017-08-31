Crash closes part of I-91 north in Enfield

A crash has closed part of I-91 north in Enfield.

The one-car crash was reported a little before 4:30 p.m.

The highway is closed between exits 47W and 48, and congestion is being reported between exits 46 and 48.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.