I-91 north in Enfield reopens following crash

A crash closed part of I-91 north in Enfield on Thursday, just before rush hour.

The one-car crash was reported a little before 4:30 p.m.

The highway was closed between exits 47W and 48, and congestion was reported between exits 46 and 48. It has since reopened.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.