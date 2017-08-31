New program saves students money on textbooks

There’s some good news for college students.

For the first time starting this fall, students from all 12 Connecticut state colleges and universities can purchase textbooks at discounted rates.

CSCU has teamed up with the Follett Higher Education Group to work on saving students money.

All students will receive a 10 percent discount on textbooks purchased on campus and will price match any book that a student finds cheaper online.

“The high cost of books is a constant issue we hear from students that directly impacts their educational experience and sometimes their ability to attend our schools,” said CSCU President Mark Ojakian in a press release. “We want to do everything possible to lower the cost of higher education for our students.”

