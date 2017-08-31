Homeowners urged to check insurance policy in wake of hurricane

Harvey’s devastation in Texas has homeowners in Connecticut reevaluating how much of their property is covered through insurance.

With it also being hurricane season, a local insurance agent in Guilford says this is a very busy time of year for her office to receive phone calls from customers wondering what their policy covers.

“I think we all have this idea that we’re safe until something like this happens,” said Barbara Shulman-Kirwin, of Guilford.

She said her property is out of the high-risk flood zone and withstood Hurricane Sandy.

“We actually bought a house up on a hill I think probably thinking that would be a safe zone for us, so we’re close enough to the water to enjoy it but we feel like we’re up on a hill so it’s a nice feeling,” Shulman-Kirwin said.

Farmers Insurance agent Carmela Haggerty said a standard homeowners policy will not cover flood.

“Know your policy. Know your gaps in coverage. Make sure you’re well prepared and know what isn’t covered,” Haggerty said.

She added that homeowners near a shoreline or high-risk area should have flood insurance, though it can be costly.

She says people can insure their property with FEMA, which starts coverage at $250,000 for the building itself.

“It’s better to be prepared and make sure that you have the proper coverage. The tools that you need beforehand,” Haggerty said.

For further questions specifically regarding your policy and coverage the best thing to do is to call your insurance agent.

