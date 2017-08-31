Frontier service restored following outage

Frontier Communications customers experienced an internet outage on Thursday.

The outage was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Frontier officials were tweeting to customers on Twitter, saying they were aware of a statewide internet outage and that technicians were working to restore services.

A little before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Frontier officials said service was restored.

It is unclear what caused the outage or how many customers are affected.

