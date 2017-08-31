Statewide internet outage reported for Frontier customers

Frontier Communications customers are experiencing an internet outage.

The outage was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Frontier officials were tweeting to customers on Twitter, saying they were aware of a statewide internet outage and that technicians were working to restore services.

It is unclear what caused the outage or how many customers are affected.

In some Tweets, officials said they hoped to have service restored by Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.