Thomaston police cruiser involved in crash

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -

State police were called to a crash involving a Thomaston police cruiser on Thursday evening.

The three-car crash happened on South Main Street before 8 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

