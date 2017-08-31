Woman's death in Hartford remains under investigation

Hartford police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Thursday evening.

Police said a woman was found dead inside a home on West Euclid Street. Officers responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim, whose name is not being released right now, was in her 30s or 40s.

Police say there does not appear to be signs of a struggle and there was not any visible drug paraphernalia around.

The victim does not live at the home but police said the home hasn’t been a source of problems for them.

Detectives will be at the scene throughout the night, but they said there is no threat to the public.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.