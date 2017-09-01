Bottled water drive underway in Waterford

There is another way beyond monetary donations to help the victims of Harvey.

Bottled water is being collected at the Jordan Firehouse in Waterford on Friday.

The drive got underway at 6 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m.

"Houston needs a lot of help," said Joe Smith, a firefighter in Waterford. "We wanted to do something that really meant the world to them. So we decided to donate as much stuff as we can and the response has been overwhelming."

Throughout the week, donations of 1,800 packs of water have accumulated at the firehouse, according to organizers.

"All of this came from a tractor trailer in Providence," Smith said. "Then today we're probably going to fill another two trailers from all of the local and all of the community people."

Access to clean water has been an issue for many people affected by the storm.

"Many people have been donating with tear-filled eyes," Smith said.

