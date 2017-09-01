No serious injuries following Berlin school bus crash

A road was closed in Berlin following a school bus crash.

According to police, part of Middletown Road was shut down for about a half an hour on Friday morning, but it has since reopened.

Students were said to have been aboard the bus at the time.

However, no serious injuries were reported.

No one had to be transported to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

Police confirmed that it was a Berlin school bus that was involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

