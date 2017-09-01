Drug argument leads to arrest of man, woman in Plainfield - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Drug argument leads to arrest of man, woman in Plainfield

Isaiah Snell and Mary Dejesse were arrested after a drug deal disagreement turned into an argument in Plainfield, according to police. (Plainfield police) Isaiah Snell and Mary Dejesse were arrested after a drug deal disagreement turned into an argument in Plainfield, according to police. (Plainfield police)
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

An argument over drugs led police to arrest two people in Plainfield on Thursday night.

Police said 23-year-old Isaiah Snell of Putnam and 19-year-old Mary Dejesse of Eastford were arguing on East Main Street in Central Village just after 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they had to separate the two.

Officers said they had just arrested Snell a few days earlier on drug possession charges.

When they asked him if he had anything on him that they should be aware of, Snell told them he had a knife.

However, police also found a needle that Snell claimed he had forgotten about.

Further investigation revealed that Snell had 30 bags of fentanyl, two bags of heroin and a small amount of marijuana.

Police also discovered that the argument between Snell and Dejesse was a drug deal disagreement.

Snell was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Dejesse was charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $1,500 bond.

Both were scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 11 in Danielson.

