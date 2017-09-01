Drug argument leads to arrest of man, woman in Plainfield

Isaiah Snell and Mary Dejesse were arrested after a drug deal disagreement turned into an argument in Plainfield, according to police. (Plainfield police)

An argument over drugs led police to arrest two people in Plainfield on Thursday night.

Police said 23-year-old Isaiah Snell of Putnam and 19-year-old Mary Dejesse of Eastford were arguing on East Main Street in Central Village just after 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they had to separate the two.

Officers said they had just arrested Snell a few days earlier on drug possession charges.

When they asked him if he had anything on him that they should be aware of, Snell told them he had a knife.

However, police also found a needle that Snell claimed he had forgotten about.

Further investigation revealed that Snell had 30 bags of fentanyl, two bags of heroin and a small amount of marijuana.

Police also discovered that the argument between Snell and Dejesse was a drug deal disagreement.

Snell was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Dejesse was charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $1,500 bond.

Both were scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 11 in Danielson.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.