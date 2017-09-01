Crossing guard struck in New Haven

A crossing guard was struck at Grand Avenue and Ferry Street in New Haven on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A crossing guard was struck at an intersection in New Haven on Friday morning.

According to police, it happened at Grand Avenue and Ferry Street.

They said the victim was conscious and alert.

The crossing guard is expected to be ok.

Police said it happened on a day they plan on stressing safety in school zones.

They said they are focused on doing traffic enforcement in the Fountain Street area on Friday.

City-wide enforcement in school zones actually began on Monday and police said it will continue throughout the school year.

