Robbery, attempted vehicle break-in in Bethel have police seeking suspect

A robbery and attempted car break-in have police in Bethel seeking a suspect.

They said it happened at the Gulf Station on Greenwood Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A suspect entered and forced cash from the attendant. However, no weapon was displayed.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A short time later, police said they received a report of a man attempted to break into a vehicle a short distance away from the scene of the crime.

Police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Bethel police at 203-744-7900.

