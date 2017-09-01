Danbury, CT looking to help namesake city in Texas

Even though Danbury, CT is hundreds of miles away from Danbury, TX, the city is still trying to help after Harvey caused major flooding in the area.

Mayor Boughton asked residents to help those in the Texas city by donating items they need.

The list includes non-perishable foods, bottled water, hygiene products, pet foods and baby items.

People can now bring donations to the Danbury Fire Department located at 19 New St.

Two more locations will open on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They include CityCenter Danbury, located at 268 Main St. and the Department of Health and Human Services at Danbury City Hall on Deer Hill Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.