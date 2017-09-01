Firefighters douse house fire in Enfield

Firefighters battled a house fire on Brainard Road in Enfield on Friday. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Enfield battled a house fire late Friday morning.

It happened on Brainard Road.

Dispatchers said firefighters responded just before 10:30 a.m.

From pictures of the scene, heavy damage could be see on the rear of the home and the roof.

There's no word on a cause or any injuries.

