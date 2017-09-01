3 state park beaches off limits for holiday weekend

Three state park beaches will be off limits to swimmers this holiday weekend.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Wadsworth Falls State Parking in Middlefield, Indian Well State Park in Shelton and Kettletown State Park in Southbury have closed their swimming areas.

DEEP said high bacteria levels were the cause of the closure at Wadsworth Falls.

Indian Well and Kettletown remain closed because of blue green algae blooms, which has been the case for a few weeks now.

DEEP also noted that though there may be no swimming, the three parks themselves will be open.

It also said all shoreline beaches are open for business for the Labor Day weekend.

