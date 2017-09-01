1-car crash closes Northford road, sends one woman to hospital

A serious motor vehicle crash has closed a road in the Northford section of North Branford on Friday afternoon.

Foxon Road is closed between Totoket and Forest roads. Police said that area would be closed until "further notice" due to the crash. To stay ahead of the traffic delays, click here.

Police said one car crashed into a pole around 12 p.m. The crash caused the pole to split and wires to fall to the ground, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on the woman's condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the North Branford Police Department.

