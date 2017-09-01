Man rescued from burning building in New Haven

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. (New Haven Fire Department)

There were reports of people trapped in a building in New Haven after a fire on Friday. (New Haven Fire Department)

Flames shot out of the building on Orange Street on Friday. (iWitness)

Two people were taken to the hospital following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the building.

After firefighters arrived, they found an unidentified man with flames shooting off his skin on the fire escape.

Reported person on the roof — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) September 1, 2017

New Haven Chief John Alston said that man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

Alston said the firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour. However, there was heavy water and smoke damage to the bar below and four apartments were destroyed by the blaze.

Fast moving fire succumbs to the aggressive interior push of the #NHFD. Good job. pic.twitter.com/l9t9NGcKPe — New Haven Fire Chief (@newhavenfirechf) September 1, 2017

Alston said he believes there are actually more victims out there who may not have been home when the fire started. Along with the man in critical condition a second person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Much of Orange Street remains closed for the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid Orange Street between Court and Chapel streets.

But despite the injuries, destruction and devastation, Alston said said when you consider the size of this fire it could have been much worse.

"On arrival, our officers were right down the street. Flames were down the middle of the street," Alston said. "It was blowing out of every window on the second and third floor. pretty intense fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

