Man rescued from burning building in New Haven

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
Three state park beaches will be off limits to swimmers this holiday weekend.More >
Three state park beaches will be off limits to swimmers this holiday weekend.More >
A high-ranking firefighter in Plainfield was arrested after claims of sexual assault from a junior member.More >
A high-ranking firefighter in Plainfield was arrested after claims of sexual assault from a junior member.More >
Hartford police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in the basement of a home Thursday night.More >
Hartford police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in the basement of a home Thursday night.More >
Police in Hartford have identified the man found dead at a popular park on Wednesday morning.More >
Police in Hartford have identified the man found dead at a popular park on Wednesday morning.More >
A mother, her two young kids, and their dog spent a terrifying night lost in the woods a few weeks ago.More >
A mother, her two young kids, and their dog spent a terrifying night lost in the woods a few weeks ago.More >
The late actress Katharine Hepburn's home along the Connecticut shore has sold for $11.5 million after several years on the market.More >
The late actress Katharine Hepburn's home along the Connecticut shore has sold for $11.5 million after several years on the market.More >
Two people have been hospitalized following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >
Two people have been hospitalized following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >