Report of people trapped in New Haven restaurant after 2-alarm f - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Report of people trapped in New Haven restaurant after 2-alarm fire

Posted: Updated:
There are reports of people trapped in a building in New Haven after a fire on Friday. (New Haven Fire Department) There are reports of people trapped in a building in New Haven after a fire on Friday. (New Haven Fire Department)
Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. (New Haven Fire Department) Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. (New Haven Fire Department)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

People could be trapped in a restaurant after a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the building.

There was no word on injuries, fire officials reported that people were trapped in the building and a person was on the roof of the structure. 

The address is traced back to the Trinity bar/restaurant. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.