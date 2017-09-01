Report of people trapped in New Haven restaurant after 2-alarm fire

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. (New Haven Fire Department)

People could be trapped in a restaurant after a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the building.

There was no word on injuries, fire officials reported that people were trapped in the building and a person was on the roof of the structure.

The address is traced back to the Trinity bar/restaurant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

