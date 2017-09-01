2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after 2-alarm New Haven restaurant fire

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. (New Haven Fire Department)

There are reports of people trapped in a building in New Haven after a fire on Friday. (New Haven Fire Department)

Two people have been hospitalized following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a working fire at 157 Orange St. around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the building.

Officials said one of the two people are in critical condition.

Fire officials had reported that people were trapped in the building and a person was on the roof of the structure.

Reported person on the roof — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) September 1, 2017

The address is traced back to the Trinity bar/restaurant, where it appeared the fire was at the apartments above the bar.

The fire has since been put under control and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.