State police prepared to pull you over for drunk, distracted driving

With AAA predicting more than 35 million drivers across the country to travel this Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are looking to remind drivers to to put down the cell phones and get a designated driver.

Troopers said they will be concentrating efforts on drunk driving, speeding, seatbelt violations and distracted driving.

"These dangerous driving behaviors claim the lives of our residents every year," state police said in a news release. "Troopers will utilize both traditional and nontraditional state police vehicles on the roads searching for reckless and intoxicated drivers."

State police urged people who see suspected drunk drivers to dial 911.

They stressed that there is no second chance for first offenses.

See a list of their checkpoint locations here.

Troopers said the enforcement will continue into next week as more children head back to school.

They sought to remind drivers to watch for pedestrians, especially walking children.

Under Connecticut law, it is mandatory that drivers stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated whether they are approaching or following the bus.

"Fines for passing a school bus that has its flashing red warning lights activated start at $465 for a first offense," state police said.

