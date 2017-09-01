Gov. Malloy praises Red Cross volunteers

The Connecticut governor thanked Red Cross volunteers on Friday for their quick response to Hurricane Harvey.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and his emergency management team met at the nonprofit's facility in Farmington. The governor also thanked people across the nation for their support of people in Texas.

Sixty volunteers from the Connecticut Red Cross are in Texas and Louisiana and more are on the way. The volunteers gave up weeks of their time to help others.

"Obviously, Americans are generous folks particularly when they are reminded and led by folks like yourselves so this is pretty good stuff," Malloy said.

The governor was given a special Red Cross challenge coin.

"It's a coin you give to those who are heroic. To those who do a great job," Mario Bruno, of the American Red Cross, said. " It's also something you do to challenge someone to do, something great, and I am giving this to our governor."

On Monday, emergency vehicles at the Red Cross in Farmington were packed up with supplies. Volunteers were on their way to spend weeks serving meals. Jeanne Yusko has volunteered in other disasters and said she was ready to help again.

"I could be going down there to take care of a shelter or anything else because there we switch at a moment's notice because we go where the need is," Yusko said.

Connecticut has not had powerful storms live Garvey but we have had devastation caused by storms such as Irene and Sandy. Another storm is churning over the Atlantic. Residents along the East Coast could be affected.

Like Connecticut, Texas has a statewide 211 system.

The United Way handles calls for Connecticut's 211 system. They are on standby and may help field some of the calls for Texas. Technology gives them access to Texas' database.

"We know that people still will be looking for help finding shelter, or if they want back into their homes, food or help with contractors and utility companies, things of that nature," Richard Porth, of the United Way, said.

State emergency crews are monitoring storm Irma and will have a better idea in the coming days. As for relief efforts, Connecticut is doing what it can.

