An Autumn Chill, Rain, & Summer-like Warmth! All over Labor Day Weekend!

As advertised, the first of September felt more like the first of October! Temperatures were stuck in the 60s to near 70 almost everywhere in Connecticut this afternoon despite nearly full sunshine! Plus, there was a stiff north to northwesterly breeze and dew point temperatures were in the 30s, so it definitely felt crisp outside. Sunshine will remain dominant through the afternoon, but temperatures will likely not rise much further if at all!

RECORD COLD POSSIBLE TONIGHT…

An area of high pressure will be overhead tonight, and that means mainly clear skies and calm winds. Thus, temperatures will drop rapidly once the sun sets as the air mass over New England is quite chilly. Lows will be in the 40s in many locations, while the normally colder spots will likely dip into the 30s! Though we are not expecting widespread frost, it is quite possible that the very coldest locations may see some by daybreak tomorrow!

Record low temperatures will also be in jeopardy tomorrow morning! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for September 2nd is 43, set in 1967, while for Bridgeport the record is 50 degrees set in 1992. It could be very close in both places! If you are headed to the fairs in Woodstock or Haddam Neck Friday night, you may want to wear a jacket and enjoy a hot beverage!

CONTINUED COOL TOMORROW…

After a very chilly start, tomorrow afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is still on the cool side for the Labor Day weekend, as the normal high at Bradley Airport for September 2nd is 80 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny, the air will be dry, and winds will be light. It’ll be a perfect day for outdoor activities! There may be a few more clouds by tomorrow evening, but we will remain dry.

RAINY TOMORROW NIGHT & SUNDAY…

By tomorrow night, a storm system will move through the Northeast and pick up moisture from the remnants of Harvey. Clouds will increase and thicken as we go through tomorrow night and rain will develop during the wee hours of Sunday morning. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 50s.

Sunday will feature periods of rain, with an east to northeast wind. Some of the rain could be quite heavy, especially early in the day. While it may not rain the entire day Sunday, we are expecting little or no sunshine, so it will not be a great day for anything outside! The clouds, rain, and onshore wind will likely keep high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but if the rain clears out a bit earlier than we expect, these temperatures might be a few degrees higher.

The storm will depart to the northeast Sunday night, which will bring any leftover rain to an end and allow skies to clear out. It will be quite comfortable, with low temperatures mainly in the 50s.

GORGEOUS WEATHER FOR LABOR DAY…

Monday, Labor Day, is still looking great as high pressure will be in control. There will be abundant sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. If you are planning on going to the beach over the long weekend, Monday will be the best day to go! A westerly to southwesterly breeze will develop during the day, making it feel quite pleasant.

HOT & HUMID TUESDAY…

Though Tuesday is the day after Labor Day – the unofficial end of summer – it will feel very much like a summer day! New England will be caught between a strong cold front over the Great Lakes and high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. That will pump warmer and more humid weather into Connecticut under partly sunny skies, with highs well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound and dew points in the 60s. It is not out of the question that normally warmer spots may approach 90 degrees!

The front will inch closer to us Tuesday night, but it will still remain off to our west. Some showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but those will likely hold off. It will be a warm and humid night, with low temperatures well into the 60s.

UNSETTLED & UNCERTAIN WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…

The frontal boundary will be parallel to the upper-level steering flow – which will be out of the southwest – Wednesday and Thursday. That means the front will stall out relatively close to Connecticut, bringing the chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms both days. Whether we are on the warm or cool side of the front will have a big impact on our weather Wednesday and Thursday!



Right now, we think Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front Wednesday. That would mean the day would start out partly sunny, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible, some of which could be quite strong and produce very heavy rainfall. Highs would be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday with high humidity, but if the front stalls further east than we are expecting, these temperatures would be significantly cooler!



We think the front will be near or just to the east of us by Thursday and a wave of low pressure will develop along the boundary. Such a scenario would bring steady rain for Thursday, some of which could be quite heavy! The clouds and rain would hold high temperatures in the 70s.



Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine-tune this part of the forecast!



COOL & DRY FRIDAY…

By Friday, the front will be east of New England and high pressure will build in. A cooler and drier air mass will move in, which will bring mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 70s and dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It will feel quite refreshing after the humidity we are expecting earlier in the week!

TROPICAL UPDATE…

While the remnants of Harvey are giving rain to the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys, Hurricane Irma is moving westward across the Eastern Atlantic. Irma is a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 miles per hour. Irma is expected to become a category 3 or 4 hurricane over the next few days and it could be a threat to the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. Eventually, the storm may be threat to either Bermuda or even the east coast of United States, but that is still many days away. We will certainly monitor this storm closely!

AUGUST RECAP…

At Windsor Locks, August 2017 will go into the record books as a dry, slightly cooler than normal month. The average temperature will come in at or near 71.1 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees cooler than normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. It was 90 degrees on August 2nd and 91 degrees on 22nd. By comparison, last August (2016) was the second warmest on record with an average temperature of 75.9 degrees. That is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. We had 7 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees and that includes a scorching hot 99 degrees on the 13th!

Rainfall this month at Windsor Locks will only come in at 2.66”, which is 1.27” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

