Rainy Sunday, then sun returns Labor Day

RECORD COLD THIS MORNING

We had an incredibly chilly morning. Bradley’s low of 41 is a new record for this day, breaking the old record of 43, set back in the 1960s. Many towns experienced weather that was even colder: such as 33 in Colebrook, 35 in Falls Village and North Canaan, 37 in Danielson, 38 in Mansfield Center.

CLOUDS & SHOWERS ARRIVE TONIGHT

After a pleasant Saturday, changes arrive tonight as clouds and rain moves into the state. The culprit is Harvey: a collection of clouds and showers a that are the sorry remains of what was a history-making storm. By midnight, the sky will be covered with clouds. After midnight, showers will move into the state from the southwest. Lows will not be nearly as cold; in most towns, the mercury will bottom out in the 50s.

RAINY SUNDAY

Sunday will be the weekend day to plan on spending indoors. Again, Harvey is the cause. Luckily for us, his temperament has changed, and he is not nearly as inclined to doddle as was when in Texas, so the showers will only last a day.

So, Harvey will bring periods of rain, with an east to northeast wind. Rain will be steadiest and perhaps heaviest during the later morning. Early in the morning and during the afternoon, there will likely be large chunk of time sans-rain. While it may not rain the entire day Sunday, we are expecting little or no sunshine. The clouds, rain, and onshore wind will likely keep high temperatures in the 60s, but if the rain clears out a bit earlier than we expect, these temperatures might be a few degrees higher.

The storm will depart to the northeast Sunday night, which will bring any leftover rain to an end and allow skies to clear out. The air will be quite comfortable, with low temperatures mainly in the 50s.

GORGEOUS WEATHER FOR LABOR DAY

If you are planning on going to the beach at some point during the long weekend, Monday will be the best day. The weather will be superb, as high pressure will be in control. There will be abundant sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A westerly to southwesterly breeze will develop during the day, making it feel quite pleasant.

HOT & HUMID TUESDAY

The summer-like weather will continue Tuesday, when the air will turn slightly warmer and muggier. New England will be caught between a strong cold front over the Great Lakes and high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. The resulting flow will pump warmer and more humid weather into Connecticut under partly sunny skies, with highs well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound and dew points in the 60s. It is not out of the question that normally warmer spots may approach 90 degrees.

The front will inch closer to us Tuesday night, but it will still remain west of New England. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but the vast majority of time and space will remain dry. It will be a warm and humid night, with low temperatures well into the 60s.

UNSETTLED WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Mid-week may be quite wet. The frontal boundary that will have started its approach will stall over or just west of the state as the front orients itself to a position parallel to the upper-level steering flow. The result will be waves of opportunity for rain, with numerous showers and thunderstorms both days.



Right now, we think the position of the front will be just west enough so that Connecticut will be on the warm side of it Wednesday. With it positioned so, the day would start out partly sunny, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible. In addition, some of the thunderstorms could be quite strong and produce very heavy rainfall. Highs would be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday with high humidity. We should note that, if we are wrong about the front’s position – in other words, if the front stalls farther east -- temperatures will be significantly cooler.



We think the front will be near or just to the east of us by Thursday and a wave of low pressure will develop along the boundary. Such a scenario would bring steady rain for Thursday, some of which will be heavy. The clouds and rain would hold high temperatures in the 70s.



COOL & DRIER FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Friday, improving weather will come. The front will be moving east of New England and high pressure will build into the region. A cooler and drier air mass will move in, which will transition cloudy damp conditions to partly sunny skies, highs in the lower 70s, and dew point temperatures in the very refreshing 40s and 50s. The same refreshing air mass will bring pleasant weather Saturday, too, with morning readings in the 50s and an afternoon filled with sunshine and a high close to 80 degrees.

TROPICAL UPDATE

We are keeping very close tabs on Hurricane Irma. The storm is moving westward across the eastern Atlantic. Irma is a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 miles per hour. Irma is expected to become a Category 3 or 4 hurricane over the next few days and it could be a threat to the Leeward Islands by the middle or end of next week. Eventually, the storm may be threat the east coast of United States, but the uncertainty regarding this issue cannot be understated. If it impacts the eastern U.S., the timing would possibly be Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of the week of September 10th – eight or more days from now. Since impacts from the storm are possible here in New England, we will certainly monitor this storm closely!

AUGUST RECAP

At Windsor Locks, August 2017 will go into the record books as a dry, slightly cooler than normal month. The average temperature will come in at or near 71.1 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees cooler than normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. It was 90 degrees on August 2nd and 91 degrees on 22nd. By comparison, last August (2016) was the second warmest on record with an average temperature of 75.9 degrees. That is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. We had 7 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees and that includes a scorching hot 99 degrees on the 13th!

Rainfall this month at Windsor Locks will only come in at 2.66”, which is 1.27” below normal.

