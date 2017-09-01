PD: Waterbury man shot and killed

A man was shot and killed in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting on Hillside Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officials identified the victim as David Rivera-Mateo, 24, of Waterbury.

He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.