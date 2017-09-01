PD: Man walks on I-91 northbound in Windsor

An unidentified man gets out of his vehicle on I-91 in Windsor. (CT DOT)

A man got out of his vehicle and was walking around on Interstate 91 in Windsor on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place on the northbound side of I-91 around Exit 38 around 5 p.m. The right lane was shut down in that area for the investigation.

Just after 5 p.m., the unidentified man was with state police troopers. There were no injuries reported to police and the incident is under control, according to state police.

Police are looking into what caused the man to get out of his vehicle.

