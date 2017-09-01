Hotwheels hobby goes to a good cause

A Connecticut man's hobby of transforming Hotwheels into real cars is going towards a good cause. (WFSB)

Channel Three took a peak inside the garage where the magic happens to see the latest design.

"Like a kid in a candy shop. From crawling around on the ground to playing with Hotwheels when you're a kid to actually sitting in one. It's mind boggling," Tommy DeFranzo, of Windsor, said.

"It all started when I asked my son [to] build a show car and he grabbed one of his favorite Hotwheels and brought it down to me and I looked at it and said 'yeah, it would be kind of cool to build' and that's how we came up with the Twin Mill," DeFranzo said.

The Twin Mill was a car designed back in 1967. It took three and a half years work and was done in 2015. From there, it was Hotwheels leading the way.

"Now I'm on my fourth Hotwheels build and moving forward with it and it's all to make some money for Make A Wish," DeFranzo said.

Defranzo will take the car to different shows and he's hoping Hotwheels will make it a toy and proceeds will go to Make A Wish.

"It's going to be four wheel steering, four engines, each wheel itself will have its own engine," DeFranzo said.

Defranzo is planning to have his quad four humming for Hotwheels' fiftieth anniversary at the Las Vegas car show SEMA 2018.

"The look on the kid's face is priceless, though that's one of my reasons for driving to do this," DeFranzo said.

If anyone would like to see the car in person, it can be viewed at Brignole Vineyards in East Granby for Wine for Wishes on September 21 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

