Country fair season's underway today

The Woodstock Fair kicks off on Friday. (WFSB)

The start of September also marks the start of the country fair season in Connecticut.

Several of those fairs including the Woodstock Fair start this weekend.

Woodstock Fair officials said the turnout on Friday night was better than they expected.

It’s the 157th year of the Woodstock Fair.

Fair-goers can see chickens, roosters, and cows at the Woodstock Fair.

“I know I do,” President of Woodstock Agricultural Society Dan Scandalito said. “It's a great tradition in town and people look forward to it.”

The Woodstock Fair runs through Monday.

To see other fairs in Connecticut, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.