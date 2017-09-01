Breweries join forces to raise money for Harvey

The response to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey has been overwhelming.

Tonight, a Hartford brewery has teamed up with other local breweries to raise money for those who lost everything in Southeastern Texas.

Channel Three's Courtney Zieller was in Hanging Hills in Hartford to show what they're doing.

Brewery owners said that for every pint sold, the money will go to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Harvey.

American Red Cross just had volunteers heading to the southeastern part of Texas this week.

They find people shelter, feed them and get them the services they need.

Hanging Hills is open until 9 p.m.

