Pedestrian struck by car closes section of I-691 in Meriden - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Pedestrian struck by car closes section of I-691 in Meriden

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

A section of I-691 is closed in Meriden after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

State police said I-691 westbound is closed near exit seven.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police warned that vehicles should reduce their speed while approaching the area and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.