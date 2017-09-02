Overnight fire sends multiple people to the hospital

Flames shoot from a home on Old Post Road in Fairfield. (Fairfield Fire Dept.)

Fairfield firefighters spent several hours Saturday morning putting out a fire that sent several people to the hospital.

Officials said the fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. at 480 Old Post Road.

When crews arrived they found flames shooting from the back of the home. Mutual aid was called in from Westport, Bridgeport and Easton to assist with getting the fire under control.

Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood said that multiple occupants of the home were sent to the hospital with various injuries, but all are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

