Overnight fire sends multiple people to the hospital

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A section of I-691 is closed in Meriden after a pedestrian was struck by a car.More >
A section of I-691 is closed in Meriden after a pedestrian was struck by a car.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A man was shot and killed in Waterbury Thursday night.More >
A man was shot and killed in Waterbury Thursday night.More >
Hartford police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in the basement of a home Thursday night.More >
Hartford police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in the basement of a home Thursday night.More >
Two sets of calf triplets were born at a dairy farm in Ellington recently.More >
Two sets of calf triplets were born at a dairy farm in Ellington recently.More >
Three state park beaches will be off limits to swimmers this holiday weekend.More >
Three state park beaches will be off limits to swimmers this holiday weekend.More >
Two people have been hospitalized following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >
Two people have been hospitalized following a second-alarm fire in New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >
A state judge in Pennsylvania threw out involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against eight fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza.More >
A state judge in Pennsylvania threw out involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against eight fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza.More >