Police in Meriden investigating five different crime scenes

Meriden police found themselves dealing with multiple crime scenes Friday night, including one where a person was found dead.

Police have not said if any of the crimes scenes are connected, but did confirm they are looking into that possibility.

One of those scenes unfolded on Interstate 691 westbound near exit seven, where police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. State Police said that person was walking along the shoulder when they appeared to intentionally run out into traffic. The male victim, who has still not been identified, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital

Another crime scene on Britannia Street had officers, including the State Police Major Crimes van, on scene into the early morning hours. Officers could be seen going in and out of an apartment located behind the Dee Dee's Package Store. Police have still not said what crime occurred at that scene.

Officers also found themselves at the Irving gas station on Broad Street after a man reportedly stabbed himself.

They are also investigating a carjacking which took place on Putnam Street and Bunker Avenue late Friday night. In that case the victim told Eyewitness News he fought back when the suspect attempted to stab him, at which time the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

Meriden police were also called to a home on Webster Street. Police said that call was for a home invasion that occurred there. They have not said if anyone was injured in that incident.

Police said they did not believe that the community was at any risk as a result of any of the on-going investigations. An update is expected some time Saturday morning.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.