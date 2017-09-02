Police: Driver cuts-off officer; leads to discovery of drugs

Plainfield police said a traffic stop after a driver cutoff an officer lead to the discovery of drugs.

Police said an officer was patrolling in the area of Norwich and Gallup roads around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a blue Hyundai Accent pulled out in front of the officer forcing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The officer then pulled over the vehicle, operated by 23-year-old James Drane of Brooklyn.

The officer said during the traffic stop they found several inconsistencies in Drane's and his passengers stories. The investigating officer requested to search the vehicle, but Drane denied that request.

Police then brought in Plainfield K9 Vail who immediately alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle at which time officers begun a search. Police located 75 bags of heroin as well as drug paraphernalia under Drane's seat.

Vail also alerted when he was walked by the passenger, 26-year-old Amanda Bendixen of Sterling. Police said Bendixen admitted to them that she had concealed contraband in her pants and was found to be in possession of an additional 12 bags of heroin.

Drane and Bendixen were both placed under arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drane was also charged with possession with intent to sell and failure to grant the right of way. Both were later released on bond and are due in court later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.